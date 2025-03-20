NFL Mock Draft Predicts South Carolina to Takeover Early Rounds of 2025 NFL Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been predicted to flood the early rounds of the NFL Draft.
With Pro Days around the country in full swing, the draft is quickly approaching. After boasting one of the most dominant defenses in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks have several players predicted to play at the next level. In the latest mock draft from Tankathon, the Gamecocks have four players predicted to be taken off the board in the first three rounds.
The first Gamecock predicted to come off the board is safety Nick Emannwori. The site predicts the All-American to be the first safety off the board and taken with the 13th pick by the Miami Dolphins. After being top-ten in least passing yards allowed last season, the Dolphins would love to add Emannwori as back end support.
In the next round, defensive lineman T.J. Sanders is predicted to be selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 64th overall pick. A twitchy, strong interior lineman, Sanders fits right into the physical brand of defense that Baltimore is known for. With veteran defensive lineman Kyle Van Noy being 33, the Ravens are likely looking to find players to replace his presence. Drafting Sanders would be the right move for this philosophy.
EDGE Kyle Kennard is one of two Gamecocks predicted to be selected in the third round. Kennard, who led the SEC in sacks, is predicted to be taken with the 75th pick by the San Francisco 49ers. Known as a strong defensive unit in the NFL as of recent years, the Niners would love to take a dominant pass rusher. Kennard is a violent, physical pass rusher who anchored arguably the best defensive front in college football during the 2024 season.
Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. rounds out the group. The 2024 Gamecock defensive leader is predicted to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 84th overall pick. Knight showed great versatility during the season, assisting in pass coverage as well as displaying elite run support. After losing Devin White to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season, the Bucs are in search of a linebacker who can fill the void left by White’s exit. Knight is a prime candidate for the reigning NFC South champions.
Regardless of where they are selected, this group of prospects will be a benefit to any team that selects them. The NFL Draft begins at 8 PM Eastern time on April 24.
