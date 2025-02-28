Gamecock Digest

NFL Scouting Combine Results - South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori

Stay up to date with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori results at the NFL combine.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stay up to date with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori results at the NFL combine.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends take the field to showcase their skill sets.

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is one of many prospects working out on Friday and his results are already starting to roll in. Many expect Emmanwori to test extremely well, including himself. He mentioned on Thursday during his time at the podium that he predicts to run a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash event.

Right now, Emmanwori is projected as a late first rounder/early second rounder. An impressive combine workout though could cause him to shoot up the ranks ahead of the draft.

NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori

Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football