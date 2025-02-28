NFL Scouting Combine Results - South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori
Stay up to date with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori results at the NFL combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends take the field to showcase their skill sets.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is one of many prospects working out on Friday and his results are already starting to roll in. Many expect Emmanwori to test extremely well, including himself. He mentioned on Thursday during his time at the podium that he predicts to run a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash event.
Right now, Emmanwori is projected as a late first rounder/early second rounder. An impressive combine workout though could cause him to shoot up the ranks ahead of the draft.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
