NFL Scouting Combine Results - South Carolina TE Joshua Simon

Stay up to date with South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon results at the NFL combine.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon (TE19) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon (TE19) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends take the field to showcase their skill sets.

A tight end representing the Gamecocks is Joshua Simon. The former Western Kentucky player transfered to South Carolina ahead of the 2023 season. In two seasons at South Carolina, Simons finished with 68 receptions, 775 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a career season in 2024 with 40 receptions, 519 yards and seven touchdowns.

Right now Simon is projected as a late round draft pick but he has the opportunity to see his stock rise ahead of the draft this weekend. Simon is in a loaded tight end class that includes names like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Harold Fannin Jr.

NFL Combine Results - Joshua Simon

Height: 6041
Weight: 239
Arm: 33 ⅞”
Hand: 10 ⅛”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

