NFL Week Seven: Gamecocks In The League

South Carolina made a statement on Saturday evening, announcing its presence to the college football world. They are now ranked for the first time since 2018, causing many to anoint head coach Shane Beamer.

While there was a lot of noise surrounding the current Gamecocks, the alums quietly met the standard at the professional ranks. Everyone who follows the team closely knows that many former South Carolina standouts often go on to do great things in the league, and this Sunday was par for the course.

There have been several shake-ups in the NFL landscape that affect former Gamecocks. For example, the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffery, giving wide receiver Deebo Samuel a running mate.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel tallied six touches for 44 yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 44-23. San Francisco will slowly implement McCaffery into the game plan, meaning Samuel may have a few quiet weeks.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney returned from injury in a close loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20. He's dealt with injuries this year, playing four of a possible seven contests.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore logged two tackles in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had one tackle in a Sunday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR - Byrd made his first catch of the season, taking 75 yards for a touchdown. He has the longest play from scrimmage for the Falcons this season, despite losing to the Bengals, 35-17.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught six passes for 48 yards in a resounding win over the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17. After star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase exited with an injury, he assumed a more significant role.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - The rookie continues a productive streak, carving out more playing time each week. Kingsley had three tackles and a sack in a loss to the Washington Commanders, 23-21.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had two tackles in the loss to the Commanders.

Chris Lammons, Chiefs CB - Lammons had two tackles in a win over San Francisco, 44-23. He filled in for corner Rashad Fenton, another South Carolina product who was inactive.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop only got to kick once in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. He nailed a twenty-seven-yarder, the only scoring from Tampa Bay on the afternoon.

