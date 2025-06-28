Nick Emmanwori Expected to Be a Highly Versatile Player for Seattle Seahawks
Former South Carolina Gamecock Nick Emmanwori is expected to be a highly versatile player for the Seattle Seahawks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a multitude of players selected in the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was safety Nick Emmanwori. The Seattle Seahawks selected the former Gamecock in the second-round, and there are high expectations for his contributions on defense this season.
John Boyle of seahawks.com recently mentioned that Emmanwori will likely play multiple positions this season in Seattle and is the most intriguing rookie on the roster.
“But the name that intrigues me most when it comes to rookie contributions,” said Boyle, “aside from Zabel, is second-round pick Nick Emmanwori. With Julian Love and Coby Bryant on the team, Emmanwori probably won’t be asked to start and play every down right away, but his combination of size, athleticism and playmaking ability means Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald should have plenty of ways to get Emmanwori on the field."
Emmanwori was a star safety for the Gamecocks all three years he was with the program. His size, speed and overall athleticism allow him to be moved around the field on defense.
“Already in offseason workouts,” said Boyle. “We’ve seen Emmanwori line up in multiple spots all over the defense, and Macdonald has used plenty three-safety looks in his defenses over the years when that position is a strength on the roster, which it appears to be for the Seahawks.”
Emmanwori was a very decorated athlete during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first team All-SEC member and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: