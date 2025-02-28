Nick Emmanwori Locks In Monstrous Performance at NFL Scouting Combine
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has locked in a very impressive performance at the NFL scouting combine.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori came into the NFL combine as a projected late first round/early second round draft selection, but he might've just left as the No. 1 safety in the class.
Heading into the event, there were rumblings that Emmanwori would have an exceptional performance at the combine, and he certainly delivered on his end of the deal. He started out by jumping 11'6" in the broad jump and followed that with a 43-inch vertical.
The highly productive safety might be the biggest winner of the weekend and certainly just made himself a good bit of money about a month out from the NFL Draft. Certainly a name to watch in the first round now.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical: 43"
Bench Press:
Broad Jump: 11'6"
40-yard: 4.40, 2nd attempt: 4.38
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
