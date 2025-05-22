Nick Emmanwori Looking to Recreate the Legion of Boom with Seattle Seahawks
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is looking to recreate the Legion of Boom with the Seattle Seahawks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had several former players selected during the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was safety Nick Emmanwori. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Emmanwori in the second round, and after just a few weeks with the organization, the former Gamecock has high expectations.
The Seahawks were once known to have the most feared secondary in all of the NFL. It was better known as "The Legion of Boom" with the likes of Richard Sherman Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner roaming around in the secondary.
Emmanwori has already been compared to the likes of Chancellor, and to no surprise, the former Gamecock loves it.
“I love those expectations,” said Emmanwori. “But, of course, I’m going to make my own imprint on the league.”
The bar isn't just being set high for Emmanwori though. He has high expectations for the entire secondary and believes they can bring back that fearsome play style to Seattle.
“We’re looking to recreate the Legion of Boom,” Emmanwori said. “Especially if I can fit in with the Kam Chancellor type of role.”
Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, many believed Emmanwori would be a first round selection. At the NFL combine, he locked in a sub 4.4 in the 40-yard event and his other testing metrics were off the charts. However, he ultimately fell outside of the first round and that's something Emmanwori will not forget.
“I’mma show the rest of the teams that passed on me,” Emmanwori said. “I can’t wait to show them what type of player I am and just make ‘em regret it.”
The Seahawks obviously loved Emmanwori as they traded up in the draft to select him in the second round. He was an important playmaker for South Carolina' defense for all three years he was there and he will be looking to continue that trend into the NFL now.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: