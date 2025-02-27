Gamecock Digest

Nick Emmanwori Predicts a Monster Performance in 40-Yard at NFL Combine

Nick Emmanwori predicts himself to have a monstrous performance in the 40-yard event at the NFL combine.

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
There are quite a few former South Carolina Gamecocks representing the program at the NFL Combine this week, but perhaps the most intriguing prospect of the bunch is safety Nick Emmanwori. The stand-out defensive player for the Gamecocks had media availability on Thursday and he covered a litany of topics.

Emmanwori is viewed as one of the top safeties in the class but not quite a first-round lock just yet. However, the expectation is that Emmanwori will perform stellarly at the combine this week. For reference, the former Gamecock said he predicts himself to run a 4.3 in the 40-yard event. He's listed at 6-3 220 pounds on South Carolina's website.

For perspective, in 2024 the fastest safety in the class was Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, a safety out of Texas Tech who ran 4.41. He's listed at 5-10 and 189 pounds. A noticeable size difference between him and Emmanwori.

NFL Combine hisotry shows that a great performance at the Combine can be enough to launch a player's draft stock even just a month before the draft. And for someone like Emmanwori who is flirting with a first round projection, it could go a long way in determining where he falls in the draft.

