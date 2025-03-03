Nick Emmanwori's NFL Combine Performance Ranked No. 1 Of All-Time
South Carolina safety, Nick Emmanwori dominated his NFL Combine workout and his performance has been ranked No. 1 of all time at his position.
I think everyone in the South Carolina Gamecocks circles expected to see Nick Emmanwori have a good day in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine workout. However, few could have expected what has now been confirmed to be the best workout from any safety nearly 30 years of NFL Combine data.
According to the RAS score — A collection of all the data points from the combine averaged out for a total with 10.00 being the perfect athlete — Nick Emmanwori is the first and only safety to ever get a perfect 10.00 on the RAS.
Nick Emmanwori is listed as a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1079 SS from 1987 to 2025.
Nick Emmanwori NFL Combine Results:
HT: 6-3 1/8 (97th percentile)
WT: 220lbs (92nd percentile)
Vert: 43 (98th percentile)
Broad: 11-6 (98th percentile)
40-yard: 4.38 (94th percentile)
Emmanwori's NFL Draft projection has since skyrocketed. He is now in contention to be the No. 1 safety taken off the board in the latest mock drafts. South Carolina is still set to host their pro day, so Emmanwori will get yet another chance to show why he should be a high-value first round draft pick.
He was not the only South Carolina Gameock that dominated in Indy, TE, Joshua Simon tested really well in Indy as well. Additionally, defensive lineman TJ Sanders and Tanka Hemingway were the talk of their defensive line group as well.
