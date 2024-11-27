Nick Saban Says South Carolina Doesn't Have an Argument for a Playoff Spot
Former head coach Nick Saban says South Carolina does not have an argument for a playoff spot.
A debate has sparked up after last weekend's action of which three-loss SEC team has the best argument to be in the playoff in a couple of weeks. Alabama and Ole Miss both last weekend to earn their third and South Carolina has three but has played well down the stretch. Legendary football coach Nick Saban gave his take on the matter and it might surprise you who he picked.
Saban joined The Pat McAfee show and he said there is only one team in the SEC who has an argument to get in with three losses.
“You got some other teams that maybe, they didn’t play the same competition, but they didn’t lose games to average teams either,” Saban said. “So I think that matters. And the only team that could have an argument to get in with three losses, if Georgia actually plays in the SEC championship game, they really shouldn’t be penalized. If they would happen to lose the game, they would end up with three losses.”
Saban certainly has some valid points. Georgia would be playing an extra game that none of South Carolina, Ole Miss or Alabama earned to play in, their three losses would be to Alabama on the road, Ole Miss on the road and Texas/Texas A&M which all look better than the three losses the other three earned.
South Carolina certainly has a chance to get into the playoff if the cards fall in the right places, but they might want to root for Georgia to win in Atlanta next week if you think like Nick Saban.
