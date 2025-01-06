Nyck Harbor Resigns NIL Deal With The South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina WR, Nyck Harbor has been re-signed by The Garnet Trust and will return to the Gamecocks in 2025.
It's a different world we live in nowadays in the College Football. A world where underclassman returning to your roster requires not only a new scholarship to be signed at the end of the year, but a new contract as well with the NIL Collective at the school. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, that collective, The Garnet Trust, has announced they have re-signed former 5-star WR, Nyck Harbor.
Harbor's sophomore season featured 26 receptions, for 346 yards, and 3 TDs and will return for yet another season with quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Entering the Gamecocks' program, Harbor was one of the staples of the early recruiting success for head coach Shane Beamer.
A former 5-star out of Archbisshop Carroll in Washington, DC, Harbor enterred college an athlete on the football field that moonlights as a potential superstar on the track. He still on the track team for the Gamecocks, posting new personal records this year in the (100m) at 10.11 and (200m) at 20.20. He's developed on the football field as well, nearly doubling his production from year 1 to year 2. There's valid optimism for the future of Harbor at South Carolina.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula Talks Strategy Ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
- Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!