South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula Talks Strategy Ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Newly minted South Carolina Gamecocks' offensive coordinator, Mike Shula, will be calling plays in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against Illinois following Dowell Loggains' departure to Appalachian State. Shula discusses coordinator strageties as well as a hot new transfer portal addition to the squad.
Every offensive coordinator is different. You may have seen most instances where the defensive coordinator is on the field, while the offensive coordinator is in the booth. In some cases both coordinators like to stroll the sidelines. Shula talks about the advantages of being on the field with the players and in the booth to see the whole picture.
"I've done both and I think there's advantages to both," Shula said. "When you're upstairs you can see more, see a little bit faster. But down on the field, there's much better communication with the players, especially with the quarterbacks."
Shula plans to be on the sidelines in this game where he has been all year this season, being an extension of Dowell Loggains to the players on the field. It's also the same spot he used to be in during his tenure with the NFL's Carolina Panthers where he mentored a young quarterback by the name of Cam Newton.
The transfer portal opened on Monday December 9 and officially closed on December 28. During that time, teams were fighting to fill the holes on their roster for the 2025 season. South Carolina was no different as they added one of the top overall players in the portal.
After losing current backup Robby Ashford to the portal, the Gamecocks had an open spot at the quarterback spot. South Carolina filled that need with an incoming true freshman, Cutter Woods, and adding one of the top quarterback transfers in Air Noland. Shula commmented on the need to have a lot of talent in the quarterback room.
"We want it to be about collecting good football players especially at that position [quarterback]. Making the University of South Carolina a place where quarterbacks are commodities so to speak. It's my job as a quarterbacks coach and now as the offensive coordinator to find out what our quarterbacks do best and get the most out of them," Shula said.
