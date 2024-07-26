"We've got to find ways to make more plays in the fourth quarter"
Coming off an 8 win season and wins over top 10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina had high expectations coming into 2023. With some even thinking they could win the East and make a SEC title appearance.
Unfortunately for Gamecocks fans, players, and the staff, 2023 wasn't the year it was expected to be. On the bright side, after starting 2-6 last season, South Carolina would finish last season with a 3-1 record, which could be used to build off of for 2024.
At SEC Media Days, one of the best to ever do it, Nick Saban in his media role said "They're [South Carolina] really not that far off. They lost a couple really close games that could have made a hug difference."
Coach Beamer at media availability yesterday following his annual "Birdies with Beamer" golf outing, agreed with Saban.
"I would say I agree that we're not that far off," Coach Beamer said. "I said it in Dallas and I meant it."
Playing in the SEC, Coach Beamer knows it's about how you finish.
"Every game in this league pretty much comes down to the fourth quarter," Coach Beamer said. "We've got to find ways to make more plays in the fourth quarter than what we did last season and be able to finish games."
That confidence stems from the players on the field and the experience they bring.
"The way that we've recruited, the players that have come into our program from the transfer portal, we're a year older, we've went through some growing pains last year," Coach Beamer said. "But I'm most excited about the people we have in our program. They're hungry. They were not happy with last season."
While the offense has some fresh faces, the defense is loaded with veterans who are ready to build off how they finished last season. If they're able to win those close games going forward, the Gamecocks could be looking at a nice biunce back year.
