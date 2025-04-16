Players to Watch During South Carolina Gamecocks Spring Game
Players to keep an eye on during the South Carolina Gamecocks' spring game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have their annual spring game this weekend as the 2025 college football season inches closer. This year’s game will not be broadcast on linear or digital video but will be carried live on 107.5 The Game in the Midlands, with airtime at 6:30 p.m.
Despite the fact fans not in attendance won't be able to watch the game, here are a few names South Carolina fans should be keeping an eye on this weekend.
Rahsul Faison, RB
The Gamecocks found a spark in the running back room via the portal last year from Raheim Sanders and they will be looking to do the same this season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a major threat as a runner, but he will need someone to help carry the load at times too this season.
Faison had a stellar season at Utah State last year accounting for more than 1,200 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per attempt. South Carolina will be hoping he stays on that upward trend this year for the program.
Malik Clark, WR
South Carolina is banking on big seasons from Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett and Jared Brown but they are going to need some other guys to step up this season. One name that could potentially fill one of those roles in true freshman wide receiver Malik Clark.
Clark was a near top-100 recruit coming out of high school and was initially committed to Florida State before the Gamecocks swooped in and got him. Beamer has also had some positive things to say about Clark throughout spring practice this year and he will have his first opportunity to impress the fans this weekend.
Zavion Hardy, DL
South Carolina had a stout defensive line last year and while they still have star player Dylan Stewart there to make plays, they're going to need some new faces to step in and be immediate impacts. Hardy, the former No. 1 overall JUCO prospect in the class, could be one of those players.
Hardy was originally committed to South Carolina coming out high school before having to go the JUCO route, and now he is finally in Columbus after all. If he can continue the disruptive play style the Gamecocks had last season upfront, they will be in good hands.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: