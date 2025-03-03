San Fransisco 49ers Draft Nick Emmanwori in Latest NFL Mock Draft
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has taken a massive leap in the NFL mock draft.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was projected as a fringe first rounder prior to the NFL Combine. Emmanwori then proceeded to have one of the greatest combine performances anyone has ever seen from a safety. He ran a 4.38 in the 40, posted a 43" vertical and jumped 11' 6"in the broad jump. As a result, Emmanwori's draft stock has exploded.
Most mock drafts previously had Emmanwori tabbed as a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick. Georgia's Malaki Starks was typically the first safety off the board, but CBS's Ryan Wilson has a new number one safety.
Wilson released his latest NFL mock draft following the combine, and Emmanwori was the 11th overall pick, going to the San Fransisco 49ers. Here is what Wilson wrote about the former Gamecock.
"Let's start with the measurables: 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, 32.5-inch arms, a 43-inch vertical jump and a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time," Wilson wrote. "This is basically what it looks like when you build the perfect safety in the lab. But here's the thing: Nick Emmanwori's game tape matches the measuring tape; he has some of the best ball skills in the class, and he's just as good against the run. He can come downhill and thump the ball-carrier or carry the tight end or slot receiver in coverage, and he's an even better person."
Emmanwori was a highly productive safety for the Gamecocks in the SEC. He started all three seasons and was a former three-star recruit coming out of high school, but now he is in contention to be the first safety off of the board.
