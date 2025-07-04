Seattle Seahawks Safety Nick Emmanwori Won't Leave Coaches Alone
Seattle Seahawks second round pick Nick Emmanwori won't leave the coaching staff alone.
We are a little over month out from NFL rookies making their professional debuts during preseason. One player that Seattle Seahawk and South Carolina Gamecock fans are eager to see is safety Nick Emmanwori. The Seahawks drafted Emmanwori in the second round of this year's draft.
The safety was a defensive leader for the Gamecocks during his three years with the program. He was a big reason why South Carolina was so successful last season and now he is doing everything he can to make sure he does the same for the Seahawks. So much so, head coach Mike Macdonald said he can't keep his defensive rookie out of the building.
"Nick [Emmanwori] keeps showing up [in my office], I have to tell him, hey man, the door's closed, knock," Macdonald said. "Nick's been up there a bunch. I'm proud of the atmosphere we're creating. Guys are coming in and out of our offices. That speaks to the guys in our building, our coaches, the relationships they're building. It doesn't get much better than that."
The Seahawks have had some tremendous players in their secondary over the years and it looks like Emmanwori is on track to becoming the next one.
Emmanwori was a very decorated athlete during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first team All-SEC member and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
