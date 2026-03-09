Michael Pittman Jr. Trade Grades: Pittsburgh Swings Big in New Era

Trade grades: Rashan Gary | Maxx Crosby | Zaire Franklin | Garrett Bradbury | DJ Moore | David Montgomery | Tytus Howard

The Colts parted with one of their top wide receivers, but it wasn’t Alec Pierce.

Indianapolis traded Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh in exchange for draft picks, less than an hour after agreeing to terms on a massive contract extension with Pierce .

This move comes as a surprise because all signs pointed toward the Colts preparing to let Pierce walk due to the high demand he received as the most coveted free-agent wideout on the market. ( Pierce reportedly had an enticing offer from the Commanders .)

But the Colts ended up finding a way to retain Pierce, and it cost them a four-year, $116 million deal—and their most productive wide receiver over the past few seasons.

With Pittman being a consistent playmaker, the Steelers didn’t hesitate, giving their new wide receiver a three-year, $59 million contract extension .

Pittman was the Colts’ clear No. 1 wide receiver before Pierce’s breakout 2025 season. He’ll now form a strong duo with wide receiver DK Metcalf and perhaps catch passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he decides to return to Pittsburgh for his age-43 season.

Here are the trade grades from the Colts’ surprising decision.

The Steelers are done with mediocre offenses

Pittsburgh is all about offense in its new era with coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy now has two stud wide receivers to turn around an offense that had been stagnant for years under previous coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers likely don’t make this trade for Pittman without assurances from Rodgers that he’s coming back for a second season in Pittsburgh. Or maybe the Steelers have plans to chase a different quarterback who is available this offseason.

Last season, the Steelers handed Metcalf a four-year, $132 million contract extension not long after acquiring him in a trade with the Seahawks. They executed the same playbook this offseason for Pittman, giving the franchise two wide receivers making north of $19 million on an annual basis. Pittman’s ability to get open quickly at multiple spots on the field should complement Metcalf’s knack for generating explosive plays.

Pittman earned his new contract as a versatile, consistent playmaker, recording 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He’s had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his six-year career, with his best season coming in 2023 when he racked up 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns.

Unless the Steelers end up starting Mason Rudolph or Will Howard, this trade appears to be a big get for the organization.

Grade: A

The Colts get risky to make the Pierce deal work

Indianapolis must be confident that Daniel Jones is coming back because the team gave up a ton to retain Pierce.

It was evident that Jones had better chemistry with Pierce than with Pittman, but the team just let go of its most consistent playmaker over the past five seasons. It’s not a given that Pierce will continue to ascend after his first career 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025.

With Pittman, the 2020 second-round pick, the Colts knew what they were getting every year from a player who was viewed as the No. 1 pass-catching option over the past few seasons. Also, the Colts didn’t receive much in return for Pittman, with reports indicating it will be a swap of late-round draft picks. But on the positive side, the Colts opened $24 million in cap space after sending Pittman to Pittsburgh.

Overall, this is a huge risk for Indianapolis, and it might have merely broken even at wide receiver after retaining Pierce and trading Pittman.

Grade: C+

More NFL on Sports Illustrated