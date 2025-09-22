SEC Annual Opponents Revealed for South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks' annual conference opponents have been revealed.
The SEC will be moving to a nine game conference schedule starting next season. A part of that schedule shift is that every team in the conference will have three teams they play every single season. Those opponents have been revealed and for the Gamecocks, they will play Georgia, Florida and Kentucky.
The Gamecocks have not played the Georgia Bulldogs since the 2023 season. The two teams used to play every single season when divisions existed in the conference, and now the two will be on each other's schedule moving forward. The annual opponents were decided by a multitude of factors, one of which was protecting rivalries in the conference.
The Gamecocks have also not played the Florida Gators over the last two seasons due to Texas and Oklahoma being added into the conference and shaking up the schedules. So two of South Carolina's annual opponents are teams they have not played within the last two seasons. Kentucky on the other hand has remained on South Carolina's schedule.
It is worth noting that the conference will reevaluate the annual opponents every four years which means the opponents could change in the future. However, with how much college football has changed in the last four years, who knows if the conference will even get to that point.
The remainder of the conference schedule for the 2026 season will be released on Tuesday. Every SEC team will play every conference opponent every two years, which is a positive that the nine game conference schedule provides.
