Senior Bowl Updates: Measurements, Highlights, Intel on South Carolina Gamecocks
The Senior Bowl is officially underway in Mobile, Alabama. We have all of the updates and intel on the South Carolina Gamecocks that are in attendance.
The lead up to the NFL Draft is an extensive process. One that begins in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl. Hundreds of NFL Scouts, Coaches, and Decision makers depart on Mobile to see the top of the next wave of prospects entering the league.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have three former players in attendance. Here are all of the updates, intel, and highlights you need to know about.
Senior Bowl Updates: Measurements/Highlights on South Carolina Gamecocks
Measurements:
T.J. Sanders, DL
Height: 6036
Weight: 284 lbs
Wingspan: 8000
Hands: 10.28
Kyle Kennard, EDGE
Height: 6036
Weight: 248 lbs
Wingspan: 8000
Hands: 9.38
Demetrius Knight, LB
Height: 6012
Weight: 246
Wingspan: 8038
Hands: 0958
