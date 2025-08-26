Shane Beamer Looks to Avoid a Third "Slow Start" in Week One of 2025 Football Season
As the Gamecocks prepare for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season, the team will be looking to avoid another slow start to begin its season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' return to the gridiron is less than a week away as the anticipation in Columbia grows higher and higher. The Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 season with high expectations and are looking to check off many boxes during their quest for a College Football Playoff birth.
One of the team's first goals is to avoid another slow start in week one of the college football season. The Gamecocks have turned in back-to-back poor performances in the first week of the season with a 14-point loss to North Carolina in 2023, and a near upset to Old Dominion in 2024.
This season, South Carolina once again has a formidable opponent, as the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to face the Gamecocks in a neutral-site matchup in Atlanta, Georgia. Given Virginia Tech's skillset, a poor preformance against the Hokies could spell disaster for Carolina's 2025 season.
While the Gamecocks have seemingly struggled in week one games as of late, many experts and analysts are high on their beliefs for Shane Beamer and his team. According to ESPN, Carolina is an eight-point favorite in this matchup and has a nearly 71% chance of emerging victorious.
The Hokies and the Gamecocks will kick off their 2025 seasons at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 31st, in Atlanta, Georgia. Coverage for this event will be held on ESPN.
