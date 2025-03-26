Shane Beamer On Board With Preseason College Football Games
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer says he is on board with having preseason college football games.
Spring scrimmages have been a hot topic in college football as teams across the country continue to change their operations around them. Some programs have completely canceled them, some aren't airing them on television anymore and others are holding a public practice for fans to attend.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders expressed his want for a spring scrimmage against another college football team and posted an open invite on twitter for a team to come out to Boulder for a scrimmage. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown appeared to have accepted the open invite, but nothing official has come out of it.
In an interview with college football analyst Josh Pate, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer detailed that he is also on board with preseason college football games. Here is what he had to say on the topic.
"I was an assistant coach here at South Carolina 2007, 8, 9 and 10 and then I can remember doing an interview where I talked about I wish we had a preseason game... Because we are the only sport at any level that doesn't get one," Beamer said.
"Like I love first games but first games are just so challenging because there is so much unknown about your team," Beamer continued. "Because you think you're good but you really have no idea... Spring practice is great because there is great teaching and all of that but to be able to culminate spring practice with a spring game against somebody else and we are all looking for ways to generate revenue or give back to others there are so many ways in my mind to be able to do that."
South Carolina is set to have their annual Garnet & Black Spring Game this year. It will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: