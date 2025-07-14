Shane Beamer Reveals How South Carolina Will Move Forward After 2024 Football Season
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reveals how his program will move forward after an extremely successful season in 2024.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from the conference's 16 teams travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming football season. South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer recently addressed the media to cover a litany of topics.
One of the many topics Beamer covered was outlining how the program will move forward following an extremely successful season in 2024. The head coach outlined that continuing to develop as a team will be crucial to building upon the successes of last season.
"We did a lot of good last season, but there is a lot that we need to be better at offensively, defensively, and in special teams." Said Beamer, "We gotta work on doing that, we gotta work on developing our roster and just realizing that every year is a brand new year."
During the 2024 season, the Gamecocks achieved nine wins for the first time since the 2017 season and barely missed their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. As the 2025 season approaches, fans and experts have given South Carolina some lofty expectations.
Beamer also mentioned that the team was aware that none of the preseason praise South Carolina was receiving from media members mattered because "every year is a new year."
"Every year is a new year. There are a lot of new faces all across the SEC," said Beamer. "For us, we just continue to work and continue to try to get better to take this thing farther in 2025."
Beamer and the Gamecocks will continue their preparations for their week one matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This game will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 31st, and will kick off at 3:00 p.m.
