Shane Beamer Says OC Mike Shula Has Already Made the Offense Better in 2025
Shane Beamer says offensive coordinator Mike Shula has already made the offense better in 2025.
SEC Media days kicked off on Monday with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer being one of the first coaches to take the podium. Beamer covered a lot of bases surrounding the program including them hiring a new offensive coordinator this season.
Beamer made the decision to promote Mike Shula to the offensive coordinating role following the departure of Dowell Loggains this offseason. Shula hasn't served a game under that role yet, but Beamer said he has already made the offense better in 2025.
"When you look at our team offensively, have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Shula," Beamer said. "That was an easy decision for me to promote Mike to be the coordinator. He was a part ever our program last year. He's literally been in the shoes that LaNorris is in as he was a starting quarterback in this conference, and he's been in the shoes I'm in as a head football coach in this conference as well. He's already made us better as an offense on and off the field. When you look at us, we got to replace the interior of our offensive line and a lot of playmakers at the running back and tight end positions. I'm excited about the potential of the guys roughening and how we take the next step as an offense under Coach Shula."
Offensive coordinator is just one of many positions on the team the Gamecocks will have a new face at. However, Shula joined the South Carolina staff in 2024 as a senior offensive assistant. One season later, he became the new play caller for Beamer's team.
The Gamecocks took strides forward on offense last season thanks to some impressive quarterback play from LaNorris Sellers, and with him returning and Shula calling the plays, it seems like South Carolina's offense is in a good spot heading into this season.
