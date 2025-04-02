Shane Beamer Talks About the Addition of EDGE, Zavion Hardy
The South Carolina Gamecocks were one of the nation's best pass-rushing units a year ago. They added Zavion Hardy out of the JUCO ranks to help eleviate some of the loses.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had one of the nation's premier pass rush units a year ago. Led by SEC defensive player of the year, Luke Kennard and Freshman All-American, Dylan Stewart on the edges, the Gamecocks were one of the sport's most feared units.
Entering 2025, it's not just the loss of Kennard to the NFL. Veterans like TJ Sanders and Tanka Hemingway are no longer around either. Hence the addition of JUCO prospect, Zavion Hardy this offseason.
Hardy was at one point committed to South Carolina out of high school, and after two years of junior college football, he's officially in Columbia, South Carolina and the Gamecocks need a pass-rusher like him.
Head coach Shane Beamer commented about Hardy this week during his press conference.
“Yeah, helps a lot. It’s a big jump. There’s no question about it, going from high school to junior college. He was part of the great junior college program out in Mississippi, so he’s used to winning. But, you know, getting here and understanding how we do things in the weight room, academically, on the practice field, even though you are an older guy and you’re not fresh out of high school, it’s still new in so many ways. But I feel like the adjustment has gone well. He was a little banged up from a health standpoint initially, but he’s passed that and is doing everything full speed. Travian (Robertson) is doing a great job of coaching hard and being demanding. We need him to come on. It’s like I’ve talked to all those defensive linemen. Boogie Huntley, Tonka Hemingway, T.J. Sanders, I love seeing them out on the practice field today when they were out watching us, but they ain’t coming back. And DeAndre Jules, he’s gone. So there’s your top four defensive tackles. So, who is going to step up? And we’re still trying to figure that out. Zavion (Hardy) has an opportunity to, along with those other guys. But we’re eager to see who takes the next step in that room. It’s wide open right now.”
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: