Shane Beamer Teases Good News for the Gamecocks
South Carolina football head Shane Beamer teased some good news on Twitter for the Gamecocks.
The summer time a crucial portion of the year for college football programs to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail and carry that into the season. The South Carolina Gamecocks have been working on doing that and according to head coach Shane Beamer, some good news is on the horizon for the program.
Beamer is known to give fans little nuggets in his tweets and social media posts and that is exactly what he did on July 4th. The head ball coach claimed that he had a phone call that ended in someone joining South Carolina's recruiting class. Obviously, the identity of the player was not shared in the tweet, but fans have already started to speculate who the mystery player is in Beamer's tweet.
South Carolina currently has 16 total commits in their 2025 recruiting class. Ten of those commitments came during the month of June and the class is in good standing at about the halfway mark from early national signing day. That also means there is still a good ways to go before a lot of those players lock down their commitments, but carrying recruiting momentum into the month of July is good news for any college program.
Beamer needs a big season at South Carolina this year but any positive news he can bring off of the recruiting trail never hurts his case either.
