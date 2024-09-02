Shane Beamer Unpleased With Game One Performance, But Celebrating Winning
The South Carolina Gamecocks escaped a 21.0-point upset at home on Saturday against Old Dominion. The Gamecocks needed all four quarters to topple the Monarchs, 23-19. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media after the win, saying "That was an awful performance."
Though Beamer did go on to say that they will be celebrating that win in the locker room, that his football team has worked entirely too hard since January not to celebrate a win.
He would go on to show his displeasure with the way that South Carolina blocked on the perimeter in Saturday's contest, saying if you're going to play receiver at South Carolina, you're going to be required to block.
Beamer and the Gamecocks won't exactly have all that long to repair the mistakes made in this football game, they are set to go on the road to Lexington, Kentucky to open up SEC play on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Gamecocks starting QB LaNorris Sellers didn't exactly have the starting debut that perhaps he expected, though when facing the media on Saturday night, he noted, you can't assume these things are going to be easy.
