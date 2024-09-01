Rough Start for the Gamecocks Passing Game
Lessons learned in wins are always better than lessons learned in losses. The Gamecocks certainly have a lot to improve on before next week's SEC opener against Kentucky.
The passing game struggled from opening kickoff to the game's final moments. It's always easy to blame the quarterback, but the struggles were not solely on LaNorris.
Last year with Spencer Rattler and multiple weapons, the offensive line held the passing game back due to injuries throughout the season. Now fully healthy and adding in multiple transfers, the expectation was that negative would be turned into a positive. That was not necessarily the case.
While holding up at times, Sellers routinely had opposing defenders in his face causing him to scramble or throw the ball away. It was not a great showing to open the season.
The receiver room was a big question mark entering tonight's game. As no one had truly separated themselves from the pack in fall camp, the question was if anyone could show up week one. Vandrevius Jacobs had a great catch and run in the second half, but that was about it from the pass catchers. Jacobs' showed promise, question now is if he can be the guy going forward.
Finally Sellers looked like a redshirt freshman making his first start. He looked rattled at times which forced him to use his legs early. Sellers is still young and has time to develop, but the road doesn't get easier going forward. He finished the game 10-for-23 with 114 yards through the air.
Sellers, the offensive line, and the receiver room will have to get a lot better before next week's matchup on the road in Lexington.
