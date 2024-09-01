Shane Beamer Accesses His Team's Performance After 23-19 Win Over Old Dominion
Shane Beamer stepped up to the podium following his team's win over Old Dominion. It was a performance that Coach Beamer said was "unacceptable."
"Sloppy without a doubt," Coach Beamer's on his team's performance. "Lot to clean up, obviously."
One of the biggest areas that needs fixing was the passing game. LaNorris Sellers finished the night going 10-for-23 for 114 yards. Coach Beamer didn't put it all on his redhisrt freshman's shoulders, but said all areas needed to improve.
"We had some drops. We had some routes that we didn't run quite correctly. We had some protection issues. We had some misreads by the quarterback," Coach Beamer evaluating the passing game after week one.
While the passing game left a lot to be desired, Coach Beamer took the time to defend his offensive line unit. Noting they have to get better, he was proud of their play.
"I was proud of them for what they did tonight," Coach Beamer said. "There will be plays that they want to have back, there's no question about it. It's easy to say the offensive line struggled. No, the offensive line did a lot of really good things and played physical as heck."
After a four turnover performance, leading to 14 points, Coach Beamer couldn't say enough about his defensive performance.
"Our record around here is stupid good when we win the turnover battle. It's really good if we just tie the turnover battle. To me the number one statistic in football is turnover margin. We obviously one that tonight and it was huge," Coach Beamer on the importance of generating turnovers.
Overall wins are not always easy to come by. South Carolina certainly has to get better as the season progresses, but Coach Beamer is proud of the fight in his team.
"Proud as heck of our team. As ugly as it looked at times and with some of the adversities that we dealt with, I thought we responded to adversity each time. Whenever something bad happened to one phase, the other phase picked them up," Coach Beamer said.
The Gamecocks will look to continue the good and learn from the bad in what will be a long, but hopefully successful 2024 season.
You Might Also Like:
- Thompson Named as an Impact True Freshman by PFF
- Rough Start for the Gamecocks Passing Game
- Grading the Gamecocks After Game One vs Old Dominion
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!