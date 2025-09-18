Should LaNorris Sellers Play in South Carolina's Matchup Against the Missouri Tigers?
Should South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers play in this week's matchup against the Missouri Tigers?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their second SEC matchup of the 2025 season as they prepare to travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers. This will be the 15th matchup between these two programs in a series the Tigers lead 8-6.
While there are many questions surrounding this week four matchup, none are more pressing than the availability of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who suffered an injury during Carolina's loss to Vanderbilt last week and was placed in concussion protocol.
As the week has progressed, there has been growing optimism that Sellers may be available for Saturday's game and that his recovery from the injury could be nearing its end. Sellers was also listed as "questionable" in the latest injury report. But while the possibility of the Gamecocks quarterback taking the field Saturday appears to be growing, the question of "should he?" also appears to be on the rise.
Concussions are not typically injuries an athlete should play through or rush the recovery process on, as reinjuring a concussion can lead to irreparable damage to a player's health. Sellers rushing his recovery process and playing on Saturday certainly increases the risk of that being the case.
As South Carolina's matchup with Missouri continues to grow closer, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff have been tasked with a challenging task of balancing their star quarterback's long-term health with maintaining the Gamecocks' 2025 College Football Playoff hopes.
