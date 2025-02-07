South Carolina 2025 Recruiting Class Final Rankings
As of Wednesday, the 2025 recruiting cycle is officially over. After a (9-3) regular season record, the South Carolina Gamecocks pushed hard to convert the late-season momentum into recruiting success.
As it sits, the Gamecocks finished with the following recruiting ranks on each major site:
- 24/7 Sports: 18
- ESPN: 20
- On3: 17
The Gamecocks greatly buffed up the receiving room, which was led by four-receiver Malik Clark from Rock Hill, SC. With Lanoris Sellers emerging as a store in 2024, adding weapons for him will continue to elevate the ceiling for South Carolina going forward. Brian Rowe, Lex Cyrus, and Donovan Murph are other notable receivers in the class.
In addition to the stout receiving room, the Gamecocks addressed the offensive line struggles from the prior season. With the signing of four-star offensive tackles Shedrick Sarratt Jr. (Gaffney, SC) and Damola Ajidahun (Duluth, GA), Coach Beamer has high hopes that they will be a part of the offensive revolution at South Carolina and reduce the abundance of negative plays.
After a dominant defensive year, the Gamecocks brought in reinforcements that will continue the positive trend. EDGE Donovan Darden (Havelock, SC) was the highest-rated defensive prospect of the Gamecock recruiting class and is a perfect piece to rebuild the previously dominant pass rush. Safety Kendall Daniels Jr. (Norfolk, VA) has all the tools to replace the impact of the soon-to-be-drafted Nick Emmanwori. Combining elite ball skills and the ability to hit like a linebacker, he will be an instant-impact asset to the Gamecocks whenever his time is called.
The Garnet and Black spring game on April 20 will be an exciting time to see how some of the incoming freshmen will make their mark on the program in the future, and potentially the 2025 season for some. Coach Beamer and company plan to ascend in the recruiting rankings as they continue their journey to a national championship.
