South Carolina Adds Demon Clowney Out of the Transfer Portal
South Carolina has landed Transfer EDGE rusher Demon Clowney. He is the cousin of South Carolina legend Jadeveon Clowney.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost quite a few big bodies in the defensive end room over the offseason. Kyle Kennard enterred the NFL Draft after being the SEC Defensive player of the year a season ago. Not to mention, sophomore EDGE Wendell Gregory elected to enter the portal.
The Gamecocks have not wasted any time in adding a veteran body to the room, and one with South Carolina Gamecocks ties. EDGE, Demon Clowney, the younger cousin of former Gamecocks legend, Jadeveon Clowney has committed to the Gamecocks out of the portal.
Demon Clowney started his college career with Ole Miss before transferring to Charlotte. After playing with Charlotte, Clowney then transfered Louisville. Now, he will join the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks pass rush in 2025 will be highlighted by none other than freshman All-American from a year ago, Dylan Stewart. Stewart is a preseason All-American candidate in his sophomore campaign. The 6'6, 250 pound pass rusher recorded 6.5 sacks as a true freshman a year ago.
