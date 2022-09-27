PFF Stats vs. Charlotte

South Carolina hasn't graded well the past two weeks in public perception and advanced analytics. That changed against Charlotte, as fans are high on this team, and the numbers reflect it.

PFF released their weekly grades for week three, meaning South Carolina now has some positive numbers to look at. They improved in several categories, correcting trends that could have proven detrimental.

There is still work to be done; the Gamecocks are on a new journey, and to salvage their season, they must sustain success. They got off to an impressive start on Saturday, but there is work to be done.

MarShawn Lloyd Forced 13 Missed Tackles

Running back MarShawn Lloyd stole the show against the 49ers, toting the ball fifteen times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Lloyd's career performance pulled South Carolina out of their first-half funk, creating momentum and giving life to a discouraged sideline.

He forced thirteen missed tackles on the evening, an ungodly mark. For reference, Texas A&M missed two tackles in their first three games, which illustrates how incredible that feat was.

Many may discount Lloyd's performance by pointing at the dominant offensive line play. While the big men up front certainly fulfilled expectations, Lloyd deserves credit for finding ways to create when everything else broke down.

Jordan Burch With Five Pressures

Edge rusher Jordan Burch was among the most highly regarded recruits nationally out of high school. South Carolina fans rejoiced when the Gamecocks signed the talented defensive linemen, expecting him to anchor their defensive front for years.

However, Burch didn't see the field much during his first few years in the program. He logged 196 snaps as a true freshman and, in 2021, played 334 snaps. Burch continues to improve and become a featured part of the defense, and it seems like he's beginning to put things together.

Burch played the best game of his career Saturday, totaling five pressures and five hurries against Charlotte. That output was more than his entire freshman season, and the young edge seems to be coming alive.

Five Missed Tackles Defensively

Much was made of South Carolina's defensive struggles coming into play. Fans called out their poor tackling form, suggesting that defensive coordinator Clayton White didn't have this defense ready to play.

That narrative flipped on Saturday when the Gamecocks missed five tackles as a collective. This was a significant change, as they missed forty-four tackles against Georgia seven days prior.

They need to do this for a continued stretch, but early returns look promising. White confirmed they went back to the basics in the leadup to Charlotte, and the approach paid off.

