South Carolina Football 2025 Schedule Outlook - How do the Gamecocks Matchup?
The Gamecocks schedule is riddled with opportunities for revenge as they face three out of the four teams they lost to last season.
After finishing last season 9-4 and being ranked 19 in the final AP poll, South Carolina football is looking ahead to next season. In 2025 the Gamecocks will face four opponents who finished the season ranked in the AP poll.
The Gamecocks will open the season in Atlanta where they will face Virginia Tech in the Aflac Kickoff game. The Hokies finished last season 6-7 and have only had four winning seasons since Frank Beamer father of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer stopped coaching the Hokies in 2015. This is a very winnable game for South Carolina and its performance in this game could set the tone for the 2025 season.
South Carolina will then face a sacrificial lamb in South Carolina State before entering SEC play with a home game against Vanderbilt. The Commodores used to be the pushovers of the SEC when it came to football but proved that notion wrong last year with multiple upset wins. They finished with a record of 7-6 and will be returning their quarterback Diego Pavia.
The Gamecocks will then have their first true road game at Missouri who will also be the Gamecock's first opponent that finished inside the top-25 of the AP rankings last year. The Tigers lost to the Gamecocks 34-30 in Columbia in 2024.
Next, the Gamecocks will face Kentucky, LSU and Oklahoma who all finished outside the rankings last season but could be dangerous teams in 2025. The game against LSU will give the Gamecocks a chance at revenge after losing to the Tigers 33-36 in a controversial matchup.
The Gamecocks will have another chance at revenge in their homecoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama came out on top last season 25-27 in a thrilling matchup that came down to the wire. Gamecock fans can only hope the 2025 matchup provides the same thrills but with a different outcome.
South Carolina will then finish out SEC play with two road matchups against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Both teams had solid campaigns in 2024 but will have their eyes on reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025. The matchup against Ole Miss will give the Gamecocks yet another chance to earn revenge on an Ole Miss team that handed them their most embarrassing loss last season.
After wrapping up SEC play the Gamecocks will host Coastal Carolina and Clemson. The Tigers will be looking for their own revenge after the Gamecocks beat them 17-14 in 2024.
Overall the schedule looks difficult but nothing too crazy. The Gamecocks will match up against three of the four teams they lost to last season and will also play three teams with Tigers for mascots. Could this be the year Shane Beamer's squad makes the College Football Playoff? Only time will tell.
You Might Also Like:
- Where do the Gamecocks Go From Here After Last Second Loss to Vanderbilt?
- Former Gamecock Mitch Jeter Prepares for National Championship Game
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Takes to Social Media to Troll South Carolina Football
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!