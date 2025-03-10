South Carolina Football Checklist - Three Things Gamecocks Can Improve This Spring
The South Carolina Gamecocks have plenty of hype entering the spring practice portion of the offseason. We take a look at the Top-3 Things they must improve on entering the 2025 Season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished (9-3) during the regular season last year with a massive win over rival Clemson. Howevever, the end of season loss to Illinois in the Cheez-It Bowl left a pretty bad tast in the mouth of ever Gamecock. Now, as spring practice approaches, we take a look at three keys to improving this roster.
South Carolina Football Checklist - Things Gamecocks Can Improve On
1. Finding A Running Back
The Gamecocks will enter every game with perhaps the most explosive weapon as a ball-carrier in the form of LaNorris Sellers. The Gamecocks QB is a dynamic playmaker when he takes off. However, the loss of Rocket Sanders means that the Gamecocks are without a true "starter" at the position. The good news for South Carolina, Sanders was banged up the last two years in Columbia. Though, the Gamecocks top-2 leading backs from a year ago are off the roster. Rahsul Faison tranferred in from Utah State for his seventh year of college football.
2. Turnovers
The Gamecocks were an explosive offense in 2024. The only problem for them was the fact that they had negative explosives as well. The Gamecocks lost 14 fumbles a year ago, with an additional 7 interceptions added to the totals. Turnovers are expected to occur, especially with a first-year starting QB. The good news for The Gamecocks is that the turnover rate was trending downward as the season progressed for Sellers. He should improve drastically in this department during year two.
3. Defensive Replacements
There's no doubt that Dylan Stewart is perhaps the nation's best EDGE rusher in college football. However, the Gamecocks are replacing not just Nick Emmanwori in the backend of this defense, they also have to replace the production from T.J. Sanders, Tanka Hemmingway, and Bam Martin-Scott, among others. They will need the depth of this defensive roster to show this spring.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Completes the Sweep Against Morehead State
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Repeat as National Champions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!