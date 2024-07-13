South Carolina Football Freshmen That Could Make Impact on 2024 Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off a (5-7) football season that saw them without a bowl game appearance. Heading into year four of head coach Shane Beamer, it's pivotal that they get things back on track where things seemed to be extremely optimistic following an (8-5) season in year two under Beamer.
If the Gamecocks are going to "right the ship" they are going to need help from several true freshmen. Say what you want about the wins and losses not being up to the South Carolina standard last season, but Beamer's No. 18th-ranked recruiting class was noteworthy to say the least. It's an influx of talent this roster needed, on top of the 22 transfer players he's bolstered the roster with. Here are some freshmen we are looking forward to watching make an immediate impact this fall.
Dylan Stewart, EDGE
The list starts with the cherry on top of an elite class. Dylan Stewart wasn't just a five-star last class for the Gamecocks. Dylan Stewart is the highest-rated defensive player this program has landed since Jordan Burch, except this one wasn't planted in their backyard. Shane Beamer and his staff beat out a plethora of premier programs in college football for his services, that alone should garner some early opportunities to see if Stewart is ready to go year one in the SEC. He's certainly physically ready for this conference.
Kam Pringle, OT
South Carolina allowed 41 sacks a season ago. That's an average of 3.41 sacks per and it placed them 118th in collegiate football. It wasn't great, and it hasn't been great up front for several years now. Kam Pringle was signed to change that. The 6'7, 340-pound tackle out of Dorchester, South Carolina will likely get some type of opportunity to play this fall one would imagine if for no other reason than to see if he's ready.
Wendell Gregory, LB
Speciality pass rush. That's what Wendell Gregory provides as a true freshman and an elite special team's body if need be. AT 6'3, 225 pounds, Gregory is one of the more gifted athletes in the South Carolina class. He started his high school career as a Power4 offerable wide receiver before moving to outside linebacker. He's big, fluid, and fast. That's enought to garner a look year one.
South Carolina opens their 2024 season against Columbia inside Williams-Bryce Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:15 PM. Bring your water.
