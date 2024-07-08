South Carolina Football Players Headed to SEC Media Days Announced
The SEC Media days are presented in July every year as a lead up to the kickoff of the college football season. This year's event will be held in Dallas, Texas on account of two new members schools, Oklahoma and Texas, joining the conference.
It was announced Monday that three players will be joining South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.
- Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
- Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
- Debo Williams, LB, Senior
South Carolina will have to endure atough conference schedulethis year despite not having to play Georgia or Tennessee this season. They will host LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas A&M with road trips to Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Clemson to close out the season. Having a tough schedule in this conference is not out of the ordinary, but it's not ideal for a program like South Carolina which is trying to pick up momentum and improve upon their results from a season ago.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko

