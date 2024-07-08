CBS Sports Praises Williams-Bryce Stadium Ranking it in the Top Half of the SEC
Who has the best stadium? Who has the best fans? Two questions fans and media members seem to enjoy debating year after year. CBS Sports' David Cobb gave his thoughts as to which SEC has the best environment.
In an article written on June 30, Cobb places Williams-Brice Stadium as the seventh best venue in the conference, praising the fans passion in Columbia.
"South Carolina's stadium packs a punch, especially for a program not regarded as a historic power," Cobb says. "Williams-Brice Stadium shakes when "Sandstorm" comes on, and the Gamecocks have notched some big home wins under Shane Beamer. Beating Florida and Auburn was crucial to getting the Gamecocks bowl-eligible in 2021, and an upset of No. 5 Tennessee altered the playoff picture in 2022."
Gamecock fans will remember the Tennessee game fondly as the fifth ranked Vols high powered offense came to town with College Football Playoff hopes still on the horizon. South Carolina would proceed to put together their best offensive performance by defeating Tennessee 63-38.
Cobb had them just behind the usual suspects of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia, but ahead of SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.
The Gamecocks have went 5-2 (15-6 overall) in each of Coach Beamer's three seasons with the team. With a new conference format in place, Williams-Brice is expected to be rocking with fans from the jump against Old Dominion.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Legends to Shine in WNBA All-Star Game
- "Best Player in the World": Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon Praises A'ja Wilson
- South Carolina Loses Top Commit Shamari Earls: What it Means
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!