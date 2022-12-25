South Carolina's Christmas Wishlist

Thanksgiving was a time to reflect on what we have. Appreciating the little things is essential, especially for entities like South Carolina, with many great stories surrounding them.

However, it's human nature to look toward the future and want things. Christmas is the season of gift-giving, and every child writes up lists waiting for morning when they can rush to the tree for presents.

While South Carolina's wishes aren't necessarily tangible, they are essential. Several vital storylines to monitor during the holiday season and beyond could raise the program's ceiling.

Spencer Rattler & Antwane Wells Return

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Antwane Wells have big decisions in front of them. The NFL is in plain sight, a tough opportunity to turn down, considering they have dreamed of playing professionally.

However, returning to school may end up benefiting both. Wells would get another season of P5 experience and be one of the top returning wideouts in the country.

Rattler gets another season to show evaluators that the final two-game stretch wasn't a fluke. Since arriving in college, he has dealt with consistency issues, and weathering the storm in 2023 alters his stock.

Dowell Loggains Succeeds

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be the talk of Columbia all off-season. The athletic department brought him in because they believed in the vision of where he wanted to take the offense.

South Carolina (8-4) had one of their best seasons of the past decade despite dismal offensive play at times. Loggains must utilize their playmakers and ensure the unit is operating at its potential.

Many factors play into becoming a successful coordinator, but results dictate the bottom line. He's already resonating with recruits, as quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped his commitment a few weeks after getting to know Loggains.

Shane Beamer Contract Extension

This seems to be more of a when not if situation. Head coach Shane Beamer has achieved massive success during his first two seasons running the program and deserves an extension.

Currently, Beamer makes $2.5 million annually. That is the lowest mark in the conference, given that Vanderbilt didn't release head coach Clark Lea's contract details.

Reports indicate that the university and Beamer's representation are amidst contract negotiations. He deserves added years and a raise, which they likely will reward him with.

