What South Carolina Has To Be Thankful For

Thanksgiving is a day of reflection where we all should take a moment and remind ourselves to appreciate the good things.

South Carolina has a lot to be thankful for. They are trending upwards in many major sports and have already reached the mountaintop in others. The future looks promising in Columbia for a multitude of reasons.

We couldn't list each one but narrowed it down to three. These figureheads have propelled South Carolina into new air, making them one of the most competitive athletic departments in the country.

Shane Beamer

Head coach Shane Beamer already has this program ahead of schedule. They have been competitive from game one and fight hard for each other and their coaching staff.

The culture he has built should be commended. Top national recruits have begun to view South Carolina as a legitimate option, and several have already pledged their services.

They continue to move on an upward trajectory. While there have been setbacks, Beamer ensures his team rallies and is ready for the next opportunity. He has crossed off several milestones already and could add even more in the coming weeks.

Dawn Staley

South Carolina's women's basketball team headlines the athletic department. They are the defending national champions and have shown no sign of slowing down this season.

Head coach Dawn Staley deserves a lot of credit. She recruits at a high level and demands maximum effort from her players. Her personality is reflected in her teams as they fight until the final whistle.

Sustaining excellence is one of the most challenging things in sports, and you can argue Staley has her team better prepared to defend their title than they were to win their first.

GG Jackson

Freshman forward GG Jackson has only played five games this season but has redefined recruiting possibilities for the Gamecocks. Several top recruits have cited Jackson's decision as a key reason for considering South Carolina.

Jackson also has an immense on-court impact. He's their most well-rounded player, making plays on both ends of the court. South Carolina goes to him when they need a bucket, and defensively he can guard multiple positions.

If they find substantial success this season, it will be because of No. 23. He reinvents their range of possible outcomes, but regardless of their record, his impact already has changed the program.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.