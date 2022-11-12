Florida Defensive Players To Watch

Everyone knows the well-documented struggles of South Carolina's offense. They aren't a complete offense, as they often struggle to compile four quarters of solid football.

Defenses have had strong performances against the Gamecocks. Florida has talent on their team but is currently implementing a new scheme. It should look pretty impressive in eighteen months, but things are touch and go now.

If they can put together four complete, physical quarters, they can beat South Carolina. Things won't be easy, but with the help of a select group, they can achieve new highs.

Gervon Dexter, DT

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is a mammoth of a human, listed at 6-6 and 312 lbs. He displays natural strength at the point of attack and flashes signs of becoming a top-end run defender.

However, he often doesn't have a plan presnap. He has the natural gifts to win in both phases, yet he can't decipher how to win. Processing and play speed can sometimes be spotty, but things get complicated when he figures it out.

A body of that size complicates gap responsibilities. The Gamecocks must win in the B-gap to sustain rushing success, and with Dexter in the middle, it should be reasonably challenging.

Jaydon Hill, CB

Florida has a reputation for developing long, rangy corners that are sticky in press man. Corner Jaydon Hill fits that mold and the veteran has made many plays for the Gators.

He doesn't have elite measurables, but Hill consistently remains in phase. Wide receivers can exploit him if they win off the line of scrimmage; the only problem is he doesn't afford them a clean release.

Hill has two interceptions this season, underscoring his ability to play the ball. He adjusts well off the hip of wideouts and can track the ball into his stomach.

Rashad Torrence, S

Florida employs an aggressive front that pushes the pocket and makes quarterbacks win within structure. They need athletic safeties that can take away the middle third, and safety Rashad Torrence answers the call.

He sinks his hips and explodes out of his stance, enabling him to break on the football faster than others. Florida lets him play close to the box, often making him a primary defender on run downs.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler must account for Torrence on each snap. The defense flows through the backend, and Torrence's tendencies should alert Rattler.

