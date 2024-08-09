South Carolina Gamecock Shines During Preseason Game With New York Giants
Former South Carolina Gamecock Dante Miller shined during his preseason game with the New York Giants.
Two NFL preseason games took place on Thursday and one of them was the New York Giants vs the Detroit Lions. The Giants walked away with a 14-3 victory and a lot of that had to do with former South Carolina Gamecock Dante Miller as he led the Giants in rushing yards and had the most rushing yards in the football game. On 12 carries, Miller finished with 63 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
Miller went undrafted in this year's NFL draft but was scooped up by the New York Giants. The door is open at running back for the Giants as Saquon Barkley is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. Miller will be competing for reps against the likes of Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray. A great start for a player looking to make the most of his opportunity with an NFL franchise.
The speedy running back had a very interesting college career path. He spent four seasons at Columbia where he rushed for 1,281 yards on 258 carries with six touchdowns. He had a career-long run of 83 yards, which was the sixth-longest rush in school history. Miller transfered to South Carolina with the intentions and thought of playing there for two seasons, but upon arrival, discovered he only had two years to play one season.
In 2022, Miller played in six games for the Gamecocks but then stopped playing as South Carolina was looking to appeal Miller's eligibility to the NCAA. Miller then began participating in spring practice for the Gamecocks in 2023 but was then ruled ineligible by the NCAA for the 2023 season. At that point, he was past the NFL draft declaration deadline and was not eligible for the 2024 NFL because he was supposed to be in the 2023 NFL draft.
Miller was then labeled a free agent and the New York Giants picked him and it looks like they may have found a contributor in their backfield this season, and Miller might finally get back to dominating on the football field.
