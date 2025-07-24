South Carolina Gamecocks Head Into 2025 Season as Betting Underdog vs Clemson
The South Carolina Gamecocks head into the 2025 college football season as a betting underdog vs Clemson.
The 2025 college football season is a little over a month out but it's never too early to start taking a look at some of the upcoming opponents. This season, the Gamecocks will play two ACC opponents as they open the season against Virginia Tech and then will play their annual rivalry game vs Clemson.
Last season, the Gamecocks pulled off the upset over Clemson on the road to help them finish the season with a 9-3 overall record. Both programs return their starting quarterbacks and many expect another epic showdown this year when the two meet in the Palmetto Bowl.
Despite the fact that South Carolina got the best of Clemson last year, the odds still hang in favor of the Tigers. Clemson is currently listed as a 4.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks and the over/under is set at 53.5 points, according to Fan Duel.
South Carolina has not won back-to-back games against Clemson since 2012-2013. The Gamecocks won five straight games in the matchup from 2009-213. They will now look and hope to build a similar streak by the end of this season.
Clemson and South Carolina will face off on Nov. 29 and the game is scheduled to be played at noon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
