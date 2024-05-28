South Carolina Gamecocks Introduced to Their Likely New Starting Quarterback, LaNorris Sellers
A South Carolina native himself, LaNorris Sellers is next in line to become THE quarterback for the Gamecocks. Get to know this potential star.
Going into the 2024 campaign, Shane Beamer and company will be looking to replace fifth-round NFL draftee quarterback Spencer Rattler. LaNorris Sellers appears to be the heir-apparent to the role after a strong Spring Practice Period.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, sophomore LaNorris Sellers boasts a sturdy frame for the quarterback position. He has the arm strength to make 60+ yard throws through the air and puts a noticeable zip on the ball on short to mid-range throws. According to On3 (2023), “LaNorris Sellers' athleticism, rushing ability and upside as a passer remind us of Jalen Hurts. Sellers may have a stronger arm and is bigger than Hurts at the same stage” (para. 1). This kind of comparison to a former CFB star should have Gamecock fans excited about their future at quarterback.
As a senior in high school, Sellers led South Florence High School out of Florence, South Carolina to their first state championship. In the championship game, Sellers went 10-for-14 and 260 yards with five touchdowns through the air while tacking on another 192 yards and one score on the ground. This stellar performance capped a sensational senior season that had Sellers pass for nearly 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns with another 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing.
In his first year as a Gamecock, Sellers had very little run as a true freshman. Sellers was a backup to now NFL quarterback Spencer Rattler but showed flashes of his upside in the little action he saw. In mop-up duty against Furman in 2023, Sellers went 4-for-4 passing with 86 yards for 2 touchdowns including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tyshawn Russell. Sellers also had an electric 36-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt later on in the season.
In the 2024 Spring game, Sellers controlled the offense early and often leading his team to back-to-back scoring drives while going 9-of-11 passing for 70 yards through the air and rushing 5 times for 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The flashes Sellers has shown in his limited time in college should give Gamecock fans plenty of confidence in their new signal caller.
Off the field, South Florence High School reported that Sellers graduated with a final GPA of 4.95. Sellers seems to truly embody what it means to be a true student-athlete.
If his past performances are any indication, South Carolina may have something special in their next starting quarterback in LaNorris Sellers. Gamecock fans should be on high alert come fall.