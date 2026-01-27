South Carolina Basketball Takes on Florida; What's at Stake for the Gamecocks?

With just 11 SEC matchups left on the season, every game matters for a Gamecocks squad who is 2-5 in conference play. On Wednesday South Carolina takes on a top 25 Florida Gators team for the first of two matchups this season. What does a win do for this team and what would a loss do for the season outlook?

The Gamecocks are coming off a tough road loss at the hands of Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. To recap, this was a game Lamont Paris' squad was outmatched in from the start. Finishing the first half on a 19-4 run, the Aggies led 46-25 at the break. A&M's lead was built on a big shooting night from behind the arc. Of their 15 first half made field goals, 12 came from 3-point land as they shot 54.5% from behind the arc the opening 20 minutes

Redshirt senior guard Meechie Johnson was the biggest bright spot on the offensive side for the Gamecocks. Johnson finished with a team-high 26 points. It was his team-leading, fifth 20-point game of the season. He was also 7-of-12 from the floor and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. He’s made 19-straight free throws dating back to the 2:05 mark of the second half in the team’s win over Oklahoma on Tuesday. However it ultimately wasn't enough as South Carolina fell 92-69.

What a Win Means

Last season South Carolina finished the season 12-20 with a 2-16 record in SEC play. So far, the team has already matched their SEC win total from last year and are a game away from doing the same in overall record. A win versus Florida would give the Gamecocks their first top 25 win since the 2023-2024 season, a win over the Gators. It should also give the team a boost with a win over last year's national champs and a NCAA tournament caliber team.

What a Loss Would Mean

More questions. Florida is expected to win this game coming in as the top 25 team, but the last two seasons have not gone well in Columbia. A loss would push the Gamecocks to 11-10 on the season and 1-5 in their last six games. Questions around Lamont Paris' job security, the talent level in Columbia, and the Gamecocks program overall would continue to pick up steam with a loss on Wednesday.

