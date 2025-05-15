South Carolina Gamecocks Listed as Playoff Contender That Will 'Disappoint' in 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks are projected to be a College Football Playoff contender that will be a disappointment in the 2025 season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of their best season of the Shane Beamer era. After defeating in-state rivals Clemson, finishing the regular season 9-3, and nearly reaching their first-ever College Football playoff. The Gamecocks have been given lofty expectations heading into 2025.
But while momentum in Columbia is at an all-time high, there are still doubts as to whether Carolina can deliver on their hopes of a CFP birth. According to Saturday Blitz, the Gamecocks are a contender that is expected to be a disappointment in the 2025 season.
"South Carolina had four defenders selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they're losing seven starters off that defense, which turned out to be one of the best in the SEC last season." Wrote Andrew Boardwine. "You don't lose that type of production and not take a step back."
In addition to a massive loss of production from last year, the back half of South Carolina's regular season schedule has become quite the gauntlet. The Gamecocks will close out the final eight weeks of their season against the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson. All teams that have been ranked inside the preseason top-25.
The Gamecocks will look to prove doubters wrong this year and will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
