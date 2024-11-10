South Carolina Gamecocks Make Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings
The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country now.
Following Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, head coach Shane Beamer had some strong words about his program not being ranked.
Beamer expressed his frustration with the rankings, saying, “The people that do the rankings don’t think we’re worth a crap… Don’t rank us this week, we’re good where we are.”
The Gamecocks, now sitting at 6-3 on the season, continue to impress with one of the best defenses in the country, led by a dominant defensive line unit that ranks among the best in college football. After defeating Vanderbilt, South Carolina has three regular-season games left: a home game against No. 25 Missouri next week, followed by a home contest against Wofford, and a road matchup against a ranked Clemson team.
College Football AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Army
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Louisville
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Tulane
