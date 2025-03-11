South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Address This Need During Spring Practice
The South Carolina Gamecocks need to address this position need during spring practice.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a season that provided a lot of promise for what the future holds in the program. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers helped elevate the offense to new heights and the defense consistently made big play after big play last season.
The Gamecocks also return some notable names on sides of the ball outside of LaNorris Sellers. Names like tackle Josiah Thompson, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, safety Jalon Kilgore and EDGE Dylan Stewart. However, there is one position in particular that needs to be addressed during spring practice: Running Back.
The Gamecocks picked up Raheim Sanders in the transfer portal last year but he is now off to the NFL. They did snag Rahsul Faison from the portal this offseason, seventh year guy who is coming from Utah State. However, it doesn't seem like South Carolina has a firm answer there.
Behind Sellers and Sanders last season, Oscar Adaway was the next leading rusher with 295 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries. Faison and Adaway will likely be the 1-2 punch for the Gamecocks this season, but it is important for them to get a firm answer on who their guys at running back are by the end of the spring.
Sellers certainly plays a role in the run game and is one of the more dynamic runners in college football, but Sanders played a big role in the Gamecocks having success on the ground last season. If the Gamecocks want to have similar success on offense in 2025, they'll need to find their next man up.
