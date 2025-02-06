South Carolina Gamecocks Received Special Eligibilty Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The Super Bowl is set to kick off Sunday night in New Orleans, after that the NFL World's full attention will move to the NFL Combine and the lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Two former South Carolina Gamecocks have received their Special eligibility from the NFL.
Statement released by NFL.com
The NFL announced on Thursday the names of 55 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft and 15 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the draft. The 2025 draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Former South Carolina safety, Nick Emmanwori was one of the 55 players granted special eligibility to be in the upcoming NFL Draft, having complete three seasons of college football. Emmanwori is currently projected as a top-50 selection with potential to be a first-round pick.
In addition to Emmanwori, former South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders has received his special elibility as well having earned his degree already.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Football Overlook: Gamecock's on the Rise Thanks to Beamer Ball
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!