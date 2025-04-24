Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Make NFL Draft History

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to make NFL draft history this year.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft is set to start at 8 PM ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have a list of players selected over the weekend. The program is also likely to set an NFL draft record this year with their list of prospects.

South Carolina has a litany of defensive players who are set to be drafted this year. Safety Nick Emmanwori is the headliner of the group, but other names like TJ Sanders, Kyle Kennard and Demetrius Knight are also expected to be taken within the first two days of the draft. That

That's four names from the defensive side of the ball that could be drafted out of South Carolina. The last time the Gamecocks had that many defensive players drafted in a single class was back in 2012 when Stephon Gilmore, Melvin Ingram, Antonio Allen and Travarian Robertson were selected. Prior to that, 2002 was the last time the program had four or more defensive players selected in a class.

It gets even better for South Carolina. The most players they have ever had drafted in a single class was nine back in 1954. This year, the Gamecocks have 14 eligible draft prospects in the class. Certainly seems possible for South Carolina to set a new program record this year.

