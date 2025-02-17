South Carolina Gamecocks Viewed As a Top-10 Team in Latest Way Too Early Top-25
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering the 2025 College Football season with ample anticipation. The latest Way-Too Early Top-25 rankings see them as a Top-10 program.
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished off a solid (9-3) regular season with a rather dissapointing loss to Illinois in their bowl game to culminate a (9-4) year in 2024. However, there are more than just a few silver linings to their 2024 performance, most of which revolve around the return of their starting quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Head coach Shane Beamer is fresh off an extension and raise to his contract, and there's stability around the football program.
That stability and anticipation for the Gamecocks have their names mentiouned in Way-Too-Early Top-25 rankings. The latest from ESPN sees the Gamecocks as a Top-10 football program.
Here's what ESPN had to say about the Gamecocks:
A disclaimer: South Carolina's annual contest against instate rival Clemson in the regular-season finale is always going to be the measuring stick for whether the year went well. But if the Gamecocks are going to surpass last season's 9-4 campaign, they'll probably have to take care of business in their Aug. 31 opener against Virginia Tech in Atlanta and hold serve in their seven home games. South Carolina's four SEC road contests aren't going to be easy: at Missouri on Sept. 20, LSU on Oct. 11, Ole Miss on Nov. 1 and Texas A&M on Nov. 15. The most difficult home game figures to come against Alabama on Oct. 25.;
